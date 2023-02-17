Akshar Yoga creates triple Guinness World Records in 3 Yoga Asanas

One of the most prestigious institutions in India for Yoga, the Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, achieved yet another feat on Saturday, 11th February 2023 with over 500 people performing three different Asanas to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. The event conducted as part of the Mandala Yoga Festival in Bengaluru saw the participants performing Vashishtasana, Ushtrasana and Halasana Asanas under the aegis of revered Yoga and spiritual mentor Himalayan Siddha Akshar. Presided over by Minister of Higher Education, Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan, it was the largest group ever to simultaneously perform 3 yoga Asanas to create 3 new Guinness World Records. Referring to the remarkable achievement, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, "It is a matter of immense pride for Akshar Yoga R&D Centre and participants from all walks of life, who underwent intense training over the past few weeks to attain such a remarkable feat. From police personnel and nursing home staff to students and working professionals, all participants understood the essence of Yoga to perfect Vashishtasana (Side Plank Pose), Ushtrasana (Camel Pose) and Halasana (Plough Pose). We are elated with the successful completion of the Mandala Yoga Festival."

The Mandala Yoga Festival saw hundreds of yoga enthusiasts from diverse realms of life namely, 250 police personnel from Karnataka State Police, over 100 underprivileged children and differently-abled children too participated in this historic event. The participants truly represented diversity too as they came from 20 different countries across the globe, while there was representation from the 28 states of India. The official team of Guinness World Records consisting of 100 officers were part of this prestigious event. The officials invigilated all three record attempts by the participants and declared the successful completion, with 560 successful participants for Halasana (Plough pose), 510 for Vashishtasana (Side plank), 572 for Ushtrasan (Camel pose). Three brand new additions to Guinness World Records.

The Mandala Yoga Festival concluded with the presentation of certificates to all the participants.

