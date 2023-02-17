Left Menu

People not losing jobs in India, Covid increased demand for IT professionals: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state IT and Skill Development has said the Covid pandemic pushed demand for digital services and many professionals are getting employment in the IT sector.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 14:46 IST
People not losing jobs in India, Covid increased demand for IT professionals: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state IT and Skill Development has said the Covid pandemic pushed up demand for digital services and many professionals are getting employment in the IT sector. He made the remarks while interacting with St. Teresa's College students at Kochi as part of a book launch event today.

"Covid has increased the demand for IT professionals. 18 lakh jobs have been created in the IT sector in the last two years," the minister noted, adding that people are losing in India. "Every country has faced similar challenges in the economy, jobs, livelihood etc in the Covid period. Every citizen of every country has been tested during the same time," he added.

"When we look at the report card after these two years, India is the fastest growing economy in the world, India 210 crores vaccination delivered made in India, highest FDI in India among all the countries etc have happened." On the contrary, he compared high inflation coupled with low vaccination in the US and China's declining growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023