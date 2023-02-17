Left Menu

FTSE 100 slips as rate-hike fears spike, NatWest tumbles

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.5%, although it was on track to eke out a weekly gain of 0.3%. Shares of NatWest tumbled 7.6% to reach the bottom of the index, after the British bank warned that rising interest rates may not deliver the long-lasting earnings bonanza investors hope for.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:16 IST
FTSE 100 slips as rate-hike fears spike, NatWest tumbles
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with banking stocks leading losses after lender NatWest forecast dour earnings, and as investors gauged the prospects of further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, but is set to post a weekly gain of 1.3%. The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.5%, although it was on track to eke out a weekly gain of 0.3%.

Shares of NatWest tumbled 7.6% to reach the bottom of the index, after the British bank warned that rising interest rates may not deliver the long-lasting earnings bonanza investors hope for. The broader banking sector slipped 0.8%.

UK markets were also taking cues from a gloomy global sentiment, triggered by U.S. data on Thursday that showed higher inflation and a drop in weekly jobless claims. The lacklustre data aided bets the U.S. Fed will stick to its aggressive tightening path. "We're back to that kind of market behaviour where good news is bad news," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

"The market had shifted (away) from worrying about how high the terminal rate by the Fed would go, but the good data that's come out in recent weeks has shifted the emphasis back on the terminal rate." Adding to central bank-related gloom, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates at a slower pace this year, but it needs to take care not to end its cycle of hikes too soon.

The internationally-focussed FTSE 100 recorded its highest closing level on Thursday, breaching the 8,000-point mark for the second time this week as upbeat corporate earnings and rising commodity prices have supported the index so far this year. Data showed volumes of British retail sales unexpectedly rose in monthly terms in January, but the overall picture remained that of weak demand from inflation-hit consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023