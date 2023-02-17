Goods train derails near Odisha’s Koraput
At least six wagons of a goods train on Friday jumped off the track near Koraput railway station in Odisha. No loss of life or injury was reported in the accident that took place at Suku, East Coast Railway officials said.Suku is located 6 km from Koraput railway station. The derailment has affected train service on the single line, the officials said.
Suku is located 6 km from Koraput railway station. The derailment has affected train service on the single line, the officials said. The goods train was on way to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, senior railway officials have reached the spot and the work of clearing the track is on.
