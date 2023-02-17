Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures fall as fears about hawkish Fed grow

Wall Street stock index futures fell on Friday on fears that accelerating inflation in the face of a sturdy U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to err on the side of caution by keeping monetary policy restrictive through the year. Economic data over the week signaled that while inflation rose in January, a tight job market and resilience in consumer spending could offer more room for the Fed to raise borrowing costs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:49 IST
US STOCKS-Futures fall as fears about hawkish Fed grow
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street stock index futures fell on Friday on fears that accelerating inflation in the face of a sturdy U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to err on the side of caution by keeping monetary policy restrictive through the year.

Economic data over the week signaled that while inflation rose in January, a tight job market and resilience in consumer spending could offer more room for the Fed to raise borrowing costs. Goldman Sachs said it was expecting the Fed to raise rates three more times this year and by a quarter of a percentage point each, while money markets are pricing in a terminal rate of 5.3% by July.

All three main indexes clocked their worst annual losses in 2022 since the 2008 financial crisis, dented by the Fed's fastest monetary tightening in four decades. In January, hopes that the central bank might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle sparked a renewed interest in beaten-down growth stocks.

However, halfway into February, the indexes have barely been able to match the optimism seen in January, with the blue-chip Dow eyeing a 1% loss, as markets price in the Fed to stay hawkish year-long. At 6:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 186 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31 points, or 0.76%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 120.5 points, or 0.97%.

Traders will parse commentary by central bank officials including Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Governor Michelle Bowman on Friday to assess the Fed's monetary policy tone looking ahead. Moderna Inc fell 6.3% in premarket trading after the drugmaker said its experimental messenger RNA-based influenza vaccine failed to show it was at least as effective as an approved vaccine versus less prevalent influenza B.

Manchester United rose 4.4% after hitting a record close in the previous session. The Telegraph reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for the British soccer club ahead of Friday's deadline. DoorDash Inc climbed 6.2% after the food delivery company said it would buy back $750 million worth of stock and projected a key profit measure above Wall Street estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023