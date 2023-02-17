Left Menu

Russia summons Italian ambassador after performances cancelled

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:06 IST
Russia summons Italian ambassador after performances cancelled
Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador on Friday after Moscow said a number of performances by Russian artists in Italy had been cancelled.

In a statement, the ministry accused the Italian authorities of discriminating against Russian artists, without providing further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

