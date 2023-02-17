Grover Zampa Vineyards aims at higher wine market share in India

Left Menu

Grover Zampa Vineyards, which now enjoys around 15-20 per cent of the Indian wine market pie in volume terms, is aiming at raising its share in the fast wine-consuming segment, a company official said on Friday.

Almost 90 per cent of its businesses are in the metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

''We aim at increasing our market share in India as the wine segment is growing fast in the country, though it accounts for only 0.4 per cent of the entire liquor industry," Grover Zampa Vineyards chairman Ravi Vishwanathan said.

Vishwanathan, who bought the entity, after merging Grover and Zampa in 2012, controls more than 50 per cent of the company through VisVirus Capital. He has also one vineyard and winery in Burgundy, France.

The winemaker has 20-odd brands manufactured by it and sold in India, including the premium ones, and has four vineyards in Bengaluru and Nashik. GZV has also entered into contract manufacturing with 70 per cent of the raw material (grapes) procured from outside, Vishwanathan said.

According to him, the large export markets are France, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany and other European countries.

''But owing to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, exports had suffered. High freight costs have also taken a toll on shipments, but the rates are sobering now," he added.

''Nearly 80 per cent of the products manufactured by GZV are sold in India. The rest is exported. We are aiming at expanding export markets in the EU,'' he said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is expected to clock a revenue of Rs 100 crore this financial year, Vishwanathan said.

''We are expecting to garner a revenue close to Rs 200 crore next fiscal," he added. VisVirus Capital had already invested Rs 200 crore in the company, which has emerged as the second largest in India in terms of capacity and market share. The total wine industry capacity in the country is 30 million litres.

