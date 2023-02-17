Left Menu

Iris Broadway celebrates Valentine's Day with Broadway of Love

Iris Broadway located in sectors 85 and 86, Gurugram celebrated the season of love with a fabulous two-day event 'Broadway of Love' organised on 11th and 12th February. The ambience was filled with the scent of love, joy, and cheerful vibes. The colourful decoration and twinkling lights enhanced the love and cheer in the vibe.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:28 IST
Iris Broadway celebrates Valentine's Day with Broadway of Love
Iris Broadway celebrates Valentine's Day with Broadway of Love. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iris Broadway located in sectors 85 and 86, Gurugram celebrated the season of love with a fabulous two-day event 'Broadway of Love' organised on 11th and 12th February. The ambience was filled with the scent of love, joy, and cheerful vibes. The colourful decoration and twinkling lights enhanced the love and cheer in the vibe. The two-day event organised live music, solo performances, and anchor activity which kept visitors entertained. Various activities organised by the anchor added extra spark and fun amongst couples. The celebration of love was truly an amazing experience letting people enjoy the celebration of love.

Spread across 2.8 acres, Iris Broadway is the most sought-after neighborhood shopping centre amidst an established and aspirational eco-system of more than 3,00,000 people residing in the catchment. With 5 anchors for supermarkets, cinemas, digital, fashion, entertainment, and a business hotel, it is the huge growing catchment of residential neighborhoods in Sectors 85 and 86. Besides, it comes with ample convenient surfaces and multilevel car parking. The mall houses various operational brands like Max Fashion, Reliance Smart, Croma, Samsung, Apple, Mr. DIY, Rangriti, KFC, Pizza Hut, Haldiram's, McDonald, The Beercafe, Fabindia, Starbucks, WOW Momo, Domino's, Theobroma, Babyhug, Chaayos, Rowan, HUFT, HDFC Bank, Firefox, Jockey, Pepperfry and One Bharat besides others. In addition, the mall has soon to be opened brands like INOX, Looks Salon, Studio XO, The BBQ Company, SOCIAL, Daryaganj, Lub Lub world of shawarma, Xero degrees, Tumble house, New U and Modern Bazaar.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023