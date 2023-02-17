Left Menu

BEL signs MoU with Globals for cyberwarfare and cyber defence systems

The memorandum of understanding aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Globals. The two parties shall work in close coordination, providing all the key assistance to each other for research and development as well as joint go-to-market for cyber security solutions, according to the agreement which was signed on Thursday at the Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:40 IST
BEL signs MoU with Globals for cyberwarfare and cyber defence systems
Representative image (Photo/twitter @BEL_CorpCom) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an MoU with Globals ITES for cooperation in the technology development, co-creation and co-innovation, joint marketing and sales, in the fields of cyber warfare and cyber defence systems. The memorandum of understanding aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Globals. The two parties shall work in close coordination, providing all the key assistance to each other for research and development as well as joint go-to-market for cyber security solutions, according to the agreement which was signed on Thursday at the Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

"This partnership with BEL comes at a crucial time when there is an exponential rise in cyber attacks globally, and as a corollary, a huge demand to protect both critical and non-critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks," said Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), and Additional Charge, Chairman and Managing Director and Director (Marketing). BEL and Globals will jointly create sector-specific cyber security solutions, integrated threat management systems, modern Security Operations Centres (SOC), and artificial intelligence-driven cyber defence systems, according to a joint statement from the companies.

According to the joint statement, Globals is a recognised Indian company offering cyber security solutions and enterprise software solutions for government, defence, e-commerce, education, SMEs, manufacturing and travel industries. According to the joint statement, Globals has strong expertise in AI-based cybersecurity and cyber defence systems, and has established its own modern Zero Day Lab for Network Devices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023