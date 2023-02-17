BEL signs MoU with Globals for cyberwarfare and cyber defence systems

Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an MoU with Globals ITES for cooperation in the technology development, co-creation and co-innovation, joint marketing and sales, in the fields of cyber warfare and cyber defence systems. The memorandum of understanding aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Globals. The two parties shall work in close coordination, providing all the key assistance to each other for research and development as well as joint go-to-market for cyber security solutions, according to the agreement which was signed on Thursday at the Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

"This partnership with BEL comes at a crucial time when there is an exponential rise in cyber attacks globally, and as a corollary, a huge demand to protect both critical and non-critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks," said Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), and Additional Charge, Chairman and Managing Director and Director (Marketing). BEL and Globals will jointly create sector-specific cyber security solutions, integrated threat management systems, modern Security Operations Centres (SOC), and artificial intelligence-driven cyber defence systems, according to a joint statement from the companies.

According to the joint statement, Globals is a recognised Indian company offering cyber security solutions and enterprise software solutions for government, defence, e-commerce, education, SMEs, manufacturing and travel industries. According to the joint statement, Globals has strong expertise in AI-based cybersecurity and cyber defence systems, and has established its own modern Zero Day Lab for Network Devices. (ANI)

