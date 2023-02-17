ITFC tops Islamic Financing League Table as leading Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://www.ITFC-idb.org) has emerged on top of the Refinitiv 2022 Islamic Financing League Tables as the Global leader both as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA).

The 2022 Global Islamic Financing League Tables released by Refinitiv showed that ITFC is the top Bookrunner and MLA ahead of International and Regional Banks.

The assessment recognizes the Corporation’s leading role in mobilizing resources globally from a wide range of investors and financial institutions for the financing needs of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and demonstrates the positive market impact potential of the ITFC financing model.

ITFC recorded financing transaction volume of over US$ 3.26 billion globally, Bookrunner and MLA.

ITFC also ranked second among the Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arrangers on the Bloomberg Islamic Financing League Tables.

Commenting on the ranking, the CEO of ITFC, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol said: “We are honored to be ranked top of the Refinitiv 2022 Islamic Finance League Table as leading Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger. These rankings demonstrate the ITFC team’s commitment to being a catalyst for trade development among OIC member countries. Nurturing and financing trade development ultimately contributes to ITFC’s overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of people across the world. Given how much of challenging year 2022 was for the global economy, we are extremely pleased that ITFC continued to provide significant strategic support for our member countries in this difficult environment and we look forward to 2023 with a lot of optimism. For this milestone, I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to our syndicate partners for their continued confidence and trust in ITFC’s role in leading these many syndicated financing deals”.

The Refinitive and Bloomberg League Tables – published quarterly and annually – rank banks and financial institutions, in different categories, namely arrangers, book runners, administrative agents, and advisors across diverse transactions, which include loans, bonds, and M&A activities.

(With Inputs from APO)