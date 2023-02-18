Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers urge board to defer railroad merger decision

Updated: 18-02-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 02:17 IST
U.S. lawmakers urge board to defer railroad merger decision
U.S. lawmakers asked the Surface Transportation Board to defer a decision on a proposed Canadian Pacific merger with Kansas City Southern until the board completes an Chicago region impact assessment.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Delia Ramirez said the board's environmental review was insufficient because it was based on projected freight rail traffic growth provided by Canadian Pacific. Canadian National and Kansas City Southern agreed to merge in 2021 in a $31 billion deal.

