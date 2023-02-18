Left Menu

Russia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies

Roscosmos has said the damaged module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there continued to be no threat to the safety of the seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese. Despite tense relations due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS. The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the ISS, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 17:06 IST
Russia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies

Russia's space agency on Saturday said it will undock a module from the International Space Station (ISS) that suffered depressurisation on Feb. 19, a day later than originally planned, Russian news agencies reported. Investigations into the pressure loss in the Progress MS-21 space cargo ship have delayed the launch of another to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the ISS by no later than March 10, from a previous plan of Feb. 20.

Russian news agencies quoted Roscosmos as saying that a decision had been made to bring the Progress MS-21 cargo ship out of orbit on Sunday, suggesting that the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio could follow soon. Roscosmos has said the damaged module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there continued to be no threat to the safety of the seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

Despite tense relations due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS. The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the ISS, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023