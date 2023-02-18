MP: Seven killed, 20 injured in two accidents in Sagar, Dewas

Left Menu

Seven persons were killed in two accidents in Sagar and Dewas districts in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police officials said.In Sagar, four passengers, including a woman, were killed and 20 persons were injured after a speeding bus overturned at Niwar Ghati, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, on the road leading to Chhatarpur, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.The incident took place at 6am under Chhanbila police station limits and the bus was proceeding from Indore to Chhatarpur, he said.

PTI | Sagar/Dewas | Updated: 18-02-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place at 6am under Chhanbila police station limits and the bus was proceeding from Indore to Chhatarpur, he said. ''Three critically injured persons have been sent to Sagar district hospital. The deceased are yet to be identified,'' the SP said.

In the second accident, a couple in the 45-50 age group, and their 18-year-old daughter died after their motorcycle was hit by a car near Ramnagar village in the morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

''The couple died at Khategaon's government hospital while their daughter succumbed on the way to hospital in Indore,'' Sharma said.

The incident took place 140 kilometres away from Dewas district headquarters, he added.

