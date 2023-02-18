Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai airport due to cabin 'pressurisation alert'

A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the city airport on Saturday due to a cabin ''pressurisation alert,'' the airline has said. The aircraft has landed safely and neither passengers nor crew members have reported any discomfort, SpiceJet said in a statement. The airline, however, did not share the number of persons onboard the Bombardier Q400 aircraft. On February 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate the airline's flight SG-2903 (Mumbai - Kandla), the airline said in the statement. ''After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai,'' it said. According to SpiceJet, the Mumbai Air Traffic Control was apprised of the situation and the aircraft was landed ''safely'' at Mumbai.

The operation of the airline's flight to Tirupati from Mumbai was also affected.

It has not been cancelled, the statement said, adding that only its scheduled time of departure has been revised.

