Left Menu

Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai airport due to cabin 'pressurisation alert'

A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the city airport on Saturday due to a cabin pressurisation alert, the airline has said. On February 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate the airlines flight SG-2903 Mumbai - Kandla, the airline said in the statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 19:39 IST
Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai airport due to cabin 'pressurisation alert'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the city airport on Saturday due to a cabin ''pressurisation alert,'' the airline has said. The aircraft has landed safely and neither passengers nor crew members have reported any discomfort, SpiceJet said in a statement. The airline, however, did not share the number of persons onboard the Bombardier Q400 aircraft. On February 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate the airline's flight SG-2903 (Mumbai - Kandla), the airline said in the statement. ''After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai,'' it said. According to SpiceJet, the Mumbai Air Traffic Control was apprised of the situation and the aircraft was landed ''safely'' at Mumbai.

The operation of the airline's flight to Tirupati from Mumbai was also affected.

It has not been cancelled, the statement said, adding that only its scheduled time of departure has been revised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023