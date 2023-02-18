Industrialist among two dead as car collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Two men, including the owner of a steel manufacturing unit, were killed when their car collided with a truck at Fatehabad toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday. The car was on its way to Bagehswar Dham in Chhattisgarh when the accident occurred. Two persons were injured in the accident, they said.

''The accident occurred around 8 am at Fatehabad Toll Plaza on Saturday. The car was heading towards Lucknow from Agra while the truck was on its way to Agra. After crossing the toll plaza, the truck collided with the car,'' Fatehabad police station SHO Triloki Singh told PTI.

The victims have been identified as Naveen Singhal (62) and Anil Goyal (65). The injured duo -- Anshul Mittal and Shriniwas -- are undergoing treatment at Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital, Singh said. Police sources said Singhal was the owner of a reputable steel manufacturing company. Goyal was also involved with the iron industry. They were coming from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, the sources added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

