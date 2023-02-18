Left Menu

Car driver of jewellery firm decamps with ornaments "worth over Rs six crore"

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A car driver who works for a firm here that deals in sale of jewellery has allegedly decamped with ornaments whose worth was claimed to over Rs six crore, police said.

The car driver and a sales executive of the company had gone for delivering gold items to customers Friday evening.

The driver left the place with the jewellery kept inside the vehicle when the sales executive had gone to a customer's place to hand over the items ordered by them, they said.

The value of the jewellery in the car was claimed to be over Rs six crore, they said, adding that efforts were on to nab the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

