Vehicles collide in UP, two dead

Two pedestrians were killed while some others injured when a speeding car collided head-on with a tractor on the Gola-Rajaganj road near Harriya village here, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer Rajesh Kumar said that the deceased have been identified as Munna Lal Bhargav (60), a resident of Karanpur village, and Radhey Shyam Sharma (45), a resident of Harriya village.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The car and tractor occupants sustained injuries in the accident.

