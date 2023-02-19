Ten Rohingyas among 13 held at Agartala rly station

Left Menu

Ten Rohingya refugees and two Bangladeshis have been arrested, along with their Indian handler, from Agartala station, a senior railway police officer said on Sunday.The Rohingyas, upon interrogation, admitted that they had fled Bangladeshs Coxs Bazar camp and entered India illegally, the officer of the Government Railway Police GRP said.All 13 of them were waiting to board the Kanchenjunga Express to go Kolkata, stated the superintendent of police, GRP, Amitabh Pal.With the latest arrests, the total number of Rohingyas apprehended at Agartala railway station in February climbed to 33.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 19-02-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten Rohingya refugees and two Bangladeshis have been arrested, along with their ''Indian handler'', from Agartala station, a senior railway police officer said on Sunday.

The Rohingyas, upon interrogation, admitted that they had fled Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar camp and entered India illegally, the officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

All 13 of them were waiting to board the Kanchenjunga Express to go Kolkata, stated the superintendent of police, GRP, Amitabh Pal.

With the latest arrests, the total number of Rohingyas apprehended at Agartala railway station in February climbed to 33. Of them, three are children, Pal underlined.

''Acting on specific inputs, the RPF and GRP personnel held13 people on Saturday – 10 Rohingyas, two Bangladeshis and their Indian handler, a resident of Madhupur in Sepahijala district. They were about to board the Kolkata-bound Kanchenjunga Express,'' he said.

According to Pal, Rohingya infiltrators have been entering the state through the porous international border along Sepahijala district.

''We have intensified checking drives at railway stations to nab all infiltrators,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

