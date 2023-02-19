20 people injured as tempo overturns in Delhi

Over 20 people were injured after a tempo on which they were travelling overturned here, police said on Sunday.

The people were returning from Khatu Shyam Temple in outer Delhi's Narela, they said.

The injured were taken to the Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, police said. One of the injured, who is said to be critical, was referred to the LNJP Hospital, they added. All the injured are residents of Narela, police said.

According to the police, the tempo overturned in the Alipur area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)