Left Menu

20 people injured as tempo overturns in Delhi

Over 20 people were injured after a tempo on which they were travelling overturned here, police said on Sunday.The people were returning from Khatu Shyam Temple in outer Delhis Narela, they said.The injured were taken to the Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 22:33 IST
20 people injured as tempo overturns in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 20 people were injured after a tempo on which they were travelling overturned here, police said on Sunday.

The people were returning from Khatu Shyam Temple in outer Delhi's Narela, they said.

The injured were taken to the Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, police said. One of the injured, who is said to be critical, was referred to the LNJP Hospital, they added. All the injured are residents of Narela, police said.

According to the police, the tempo overturned in the Alipur area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India
4
He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Brook after win over NZ in 1st Test

He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Bro...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023