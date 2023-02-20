Left Menu

As G20 chair and ahead of SDG summit, India to host series of roundtables at UN

As chair of G20 and ahead of the SDG Summit later this year in New York, India's Permanent Mission will host roundtables at the United Nations headquarters.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 09:44 IST
As chair of G20 and ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Summit later this year in New York, India's Permanent Mission to the United Nation will host roundtables at the UN headquarters, informed India at the United Nations on Monday. A series of roundtables have been lined up for the next few months. The 2023 SDG Summit will be convened in September 2023, during the United Nations General Assembly high-level week.

On Thursday, a roundtable titled 'Gandhian Trusteeship: A panel discussion on Sustainable Lifestyles and Enduring Pace' will be held. Next on March 9, a roundtable on 'A world we women and girls want: Technology enabled social and economic advancement' is being scheduled.

On March 16, a roundtable on 'Grassroots leadership and transformation: Charting the path of empowerment through technology and skill development' will take place. On April 14, a special event commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is being planned.

"Focus will be on India's growth story and achievements and how these might be scaled for the potential benefit of the global South," India at the United Nations tweeted, attaching the schedule of the roundtables and other events.

