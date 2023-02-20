Left Menu

Indian stock indices start fresh week marginally in green

Domestic benchmark stock Indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- started the fresh week in the green as they rose marginally erasing some part of the losses from the previous session.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 09:45 IST
Indian stock indices start fresh week marginally in green
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic benchmark stock Indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- started the fresh week in the green as they rose marginally erasing some part of the losses from the previous session. At 9.16 am, Sensex traded at 61,125.43 points, up 122.86 points or 0.20 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,958.75 points, up 15 points or 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex declined 317 points to 61,003, while the Nifty fell 92 points to 17,944 at the close of the trading session. "With all the major events behind us, the performance of the global markets, especially the US, will be in focus for cues. Besides, crude and rupee movements will continue to offer indications in between," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, Technical Research, Religare Broking.

According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 8.319 billion to USD 566.948 billion in the week ending on February 10. This is reported to be the sharpest slump in the overall forex reserves in over 11 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023