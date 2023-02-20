Left Menu

Heavily investing in infra to generate jobs in Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government is heavily investing in infrastructure in Uttarakhand to make life easier for people living in far-flung areas, besides generating a range of job opportunities.

20-02-2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government is heavily investing in infrastructure in Uttarakhand to make life easier for people living in far-flung areas, besides generating a range of job opportunities. Prime Minister Modi made the remark during the virtual inauguration of the 'Rozgar Mela' for Uttarakhand on Monday.

"Be it workers for construction, engineering, or raw material businesses and small traders, job opportunities are growing. With a rise in demand in the transport sector, youth (in Uttarakhand) are getting fresh employment opportunities," PM Modi said. On the migration of people from Uttarakhand to urban centres, he said improved digital and road connectivity in the hill-state will provide them with job opportunities, including in the domestic tourism sector, in their own locality.

"We have to change the old thinking which said 'pahar ka pani aur pahar ki jawani' doesn't serve the locals residing in the hills. We must change it," he said, adding there have been continuous efforts by the government to send back youth to their villages while providing them with better employment avenues. Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', where appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 new recruits.

It marked the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since then, PM Modi has addressed similar job fairs in several states, including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra. The recruitments are done by central ministries and departments themselves, recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, and the Railway Recruitment Board.

