UK's FTSE 100 rises on miners boost

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 gained on Monday as mining stocks rose on a bet on demand recovery in top consumer China, and retailer Frasers Group jumped after announcing a share buyback. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.1% at 8:25 GMT, trading above the 8,000 point mark after breaching a record high last week.

Frasers Group climbed 3.8% after the sports goods retailer said it intends to commence a new share buyback programme. Industrial metal miners took an early lead, rising 0.7% as investors and traders bet on a recovery in demand from top consumer China amid support from global mining supply disruptions.

Miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American were amongst top gainers, rising close to 1% each. Trading was light as U.S. markets were closed for the day for Presidents' Day.

The more-domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1%

