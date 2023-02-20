Left Menu

China stocks mark best day in nearly 3 months on recovery hopes

** Shares of Chinese brokerages and China CSI Financials rallied 4.1% and 3.1%, respectively, after China's securities watchdog said it implemented the new registration-based initial public offering system on Friday, aiming to encourage new listings and boost corporate fundraising. ** China International Capital Corp surged 7.9% and CITIC Securities added 4.0%. The CSI 300 Real Estate Index advanced nearly 2.5%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1.3% despite lingering Sino-U.S. tensions.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 14:18 IST
China stocks mark best day in nearly 3 months on recovery hopes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks saw their best day since end-November on Monday as risk appetite improved on hopes of the economy gradually shifting from reopening to recovery, outweighing the pressure from U.S.-China tensions.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 2.5% and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.0%. Both indexes logged their biggest daily jump since Nov. 29. ** Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark finished up 0.8%, and the China Enterprises Index added 1%.

** "High-frequency data shows traffic congestion and subway crowds in big cities have rebounded to a near-normal level. In Tier-1 cities, secondary property transactions have been returning strongly," said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. ** Goldman Sachs still expected a roughly 20% price return from Chinese stocks over the next 12 months, after the MSCI China corrected 9% downwards in the past month.

** The Wall Street bank believes that the principal theme in the stock market will gradually shift from reopening to recovery, with the driver of the potential gains likely coming from earnings growth. ** Shares of Chinese brokerages and China CSI Financials rallied 4.1% and 3.1%, respectively, after China's securities watchdog said it implemented the new registration-based initial public offering system on Friday, aiming to encourage new listings and boost corporate fundraising.

** China International Capital Corp surged 7.9% and CITIC Securities added 4.0%. ** New home sales in 16 Chinese cities rose for the third straight week, boosting shares of Chinese property developers. The CSI 300 Real Estate Index advanced nearly 2.5%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1.3% despite lingering Sino-U.S. tensions. ** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

** "The meeting between Wang Yi and Antony Blinken on the weekend did little to ease tensions between the two and instead added more fuel to the fire," Maybank said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023