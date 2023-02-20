Left Menu

Ladakh admin issues advisory on avalanches, closes Khardungla, Changla passes for traffic after 4 pm

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:46 IST
Ladakh admin issues advisory on avalanches, closes Khardungla, Changla passes for traffic after 4 pm
As a precautionary move, the administration on Monday ordered closure of highest motorable passes of Khardungla and Changla in Ladakh after 4 pm and issued an advisory of frequent avalanches in the regions, officials said.

''Light snowfall and avalanches occurs frequently at Khardungla and Changla passes during these days,'' Chief executive officer (CEO), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order.

''In view of this, it is hereby ordered that both Khardungla and Changla passes shall be closed after 4 PM for vehicular traffic from both sides till further order.'' The commuters are hereby advised to undertake their journey during the period only after confirming the status of the road from police control room, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

