Toyam Sports Limited created history by making the country enter a new era of martial art show: Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt !

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt which is streaming on MX Player was launched on February 12th and since then has become the prevalent attraction where the views are storming out every single jiffy!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 17:23 IST
Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt which is streaming on MX Player was launched on February 12th and since then has become the prevalent attraction where the views are storming out every single jiffy! The show is based on a very unique concept of mixed martial arts which involves top-tier fighters coming from scattered roots in the country and showcasing their forte in mastering the art. This is where the revolution is discerned, the sport of Kumite.

The scenario of the streamed and telecasted sports leagues in society has been very different that what the contemporary idea of Kumite 1 warrior hunt brought. The sport comprises all categories of martial arts where the competition gets tougher and rougher. Indian psyche would have always chosen comparatively well-conducted and regimented sports with minimal brutality. But the craze and peculiarity of this show has changed the preferences and welcomed itself in the world of Indian sports fans base. This Warrior Hunt not only showcases a whole fresh virtue of martial arts on a global screen but also provides a platform for the tremendously talented youth of the country. The participants are trained in the best possible way and the bests compete with the bests.

Produced by Toyam Sports Limited, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is making identities of the personalities the world would forever bow down to, believed by Budhwani, the foster father of the idea. The man who brought the idea into existence by looking at the sport as a golden opportunity for self-improvement and discipline along with sharp fighting skills. He launched India's first MMA Sports Reality Web series Kumite1 Warrior Hunt with Suniel Shetty who is the face of the show! Shetty is surely the best host chosen! The show has won hearts and this is just the first week. Understanding the Indian audience optimisation, challenges will arise for it but the craze would surely knock it out!

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

