Left Menu

PM GatiShakti will kick start virtuous cycle of pulling in private investments, increasing production, employment & growth: Secretary, DPIIT

Addressing the workshop via video conference, Secretary, DPIIT Anurag Jain stated that PM GatiShakti will kick start the virtuous cycle of pulling in private investments, increasing production, employment and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:12 IST
PM GatiShakti will kick start virtuous cycle of pulling in private investments, increasing production, employment & growth: Secretary, DPIIT
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Panaji)
  • Country:
  • India

The first Prime Minister GatiShakti regional workshop for Western and Central Zone was held today in Goa. The workshop featured discussions on use cases of National Master Plan (NMP) adoption by Central Ministries & State Departments for planning and acted as a platform for mutual learning among the States and Central Ministries/Departments.  Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and senior government officials from Central Ministries and State Governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh were present on the occasion.

Addressing the workshop via video conference, Secretary, DPIIT Anurag Jain stated that PM GatiShakti will kick start the virtuous cycle of pulling in private investments, increasing production, employment and growth. He added that the GatiShakti NMP was launched to propel the nation towards achieving the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.  He further noted that the root cause of many problems faced by the common man is the huge disconnect between macro level planning and its implementation at the micro level and that the GatiShakti NMP is huge step towards resolving the same. Synergies can be built to ensure integrated planning, synchronized implementation and monitoring of infrastructure, economic and social sector projects/schemes through this platform, added Secretary Anurag Jain.

Special Secretary, DPIIT Sumita Dawra observed that since the launch of PM GatiShakti on Oct 13, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several milestones such as the launch of a National Logistics Policy has been achieved. Tracing the progress made under PM GatiShakti NMP, she added that as of today over 1300 layers have been uploaded. 30 Individual portals of Central Ministries and 36 States/UTs State Master Plan portals have also been developed.

Nodal Officers from Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Union Ministry of Railways and Union Ministry of Communications and Information Technology also shared their improved experiences with PM GatiShakti in project planning. The day further witnessed a range of sessions, including a few on demonstration of use cases and best practices of PM GatiShakti in holistic planning of economic activities and social sector planning, on significance of City Logistics Plan in creating sustainable cities and on issues & bottlenecks on major projects of the States enlisted in the PMG.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023