Left Menu

China stocks subdued, Hong Kong falls as geopolitical, recovery woes weigh

** Other Asian stocks edged lower on prospects of the U.S. central bank having to stay on its hawkish path, with investors eyeing the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further policy clues. ** China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-02-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 10:23 IST
China stocks subdued, Hong Kong falls as geopolitical, recovery woes weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks were subdued on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares fell, as geopolitical worries ahead of the Ukraine war's one-year anniversary and doubts around China's economic recovery weighed on equities. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.2%. ** Other Asian stocks edged lower on prospects of the U.S. central bank having to stay on its hawkish path, with investors eyeing the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further policy clues.

** China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular. ** Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden walked around central Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

** Among individual stocks and sectors, tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 2.5% to lead the decline. ** A recent underperformance of Chinese equities appears to reflect scepticism about the likely strength of China's recovery, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

** "Despite these signs of unease among investors, we continue to expect a robust recovery in China's economy and further gains in markets in coming months," they said, adding that high-frequency data are recovering even faster than they would have expected. ** Chinese real estate developers rose 0.3% after the country launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the property sector. Non-ferrous metal added 1.5% on hopes of Chinese demand boost.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023