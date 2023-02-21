Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Maoists torch truck engaged in mining work

They had warned the driver with dire consequence if the transportation work continued, another police official said.The Bayanar area committee of Maoists had also put up banners and posters saying they were giving the last warning to transporters to stop their work in the Aamdai Ghati mine.Maoists have burnt vehicles engaged in the iron ore mine related work in the district in the past also. On February 18, Maoists torched three machines engaged in road construction work in neighbouring Kanker district.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 21-02-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 11:28 IST
Maoists have set on fire a truck which was in service at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Monday night, they said.

The truck carrying iron ore from Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, was parked near Badgaon village on Orchha-Narayanpur road after it broke down, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma said.

A group of Maoists suddenly arrived there, set the stationary truck on fire and escaped, he said. A team from Chhotedongar police station immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames, preventing the truck from being gutted completely, the official said.

On Sunday, Maoists stopped a truck engaged for the transportation of iron ore from the same mine at Mundpal village. They had warned the driver with dire consequence if the transportation work continued, another police official said.

The Bayanar area committee of Maoists had also put up banners and posters saying they were giving the last warning to transporters to stop their work in the Aamdai Ghati mine.

Maoists have burnt vehicles engaged in the iron ore mine related work in the district in the past also. On February 18, Maoists torched three machines engaged in road construction work in neighbouring Kanker district.

