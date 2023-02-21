Punjab: CBI searches several locations linked to FCI officials over alleged bribe

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at over 30 locations in Punjab, including Rajpura, Patiala, Sarhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Sonam, Moga, Firozapur, Ludhiana, Sangrur, at the premises of Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials, said sources. "CBI is currently conducting raids at the premises of FCI officials who were involved in taking bribes," CBI officials said.

They alleged that private businessmen were getting favours in accommodating procurement of low-quality food grains to cover up shortages. In January, the central investigating agency recovered Rs 1.03 crore (approx), including in further searches conducted at around 39 locations at Rup Nagar, Sangrur, Morinda, Bassi Pathana Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Sunam, Budlada, Mohali (all in Punjab); Ambala, Gurugram (in Haryana); Kolar, Chikkabalapur (in Karnataka); Chennai (Tamil Nadu), New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

During the investigation, CBI arrested a Manager (Lab), FCI, DO, Chandigarh. A case was registered against 74 accused, including serving (34) and retired officials (3) of FCI, private persons (17) and other entities, they added.

It was alleged that a huge amount of bribe was paid to FCI officials for extending favours to the private nexus operators, and malpractices in daily operations in foodgrain unloading. It was also alleged that the officials in conspiracy with rice millers cover up the shortages in stocks and accept low-quality foodgrains transported to other parts of the country. The rice millers in turn allegedly pay bribe to the officials of the FCI.

