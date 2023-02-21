Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks fall as geopolitical, recovery concerns weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by geopolitical worries ahead of the Ukraine war's one-year anniversary and doubts around China's economic recovery. Mainland China's equities ended higher, lifted by property developers and metal shares following China's latest measures to boost the real estate sector.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:53 IST
Hong Kong stocks fall as geopolitical, recovery concerns weigh
Representative Image

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by geopolitical worries ahead of the Ukraine war's one-year anniversary and doubts around China's economic recovery.

Mainland China's equities ended higher, lifted by property developers and metal shares following China's latest measures to boost the real estate sector. ** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down 1.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.0%.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index finished 0.3% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5%. ** Other Asian stocks slipped on prospects of the U.S. central bank having to stay on its hawkish path, with investors eyeing the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further policy clues.

** China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who will visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular. ** U.S. President Joe Biden walked around central Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

** Among individual stocks and sectors, tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 3.6% to lead the decline. ** A recent underperformance of Chinese equities appears to reflect scepticism about the likely strength of China's recovery, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

** "Despite these signs of unease among investors, we continue to expect a robust recovery in China's economy and further gains in markets in coming months," they said, adding that high-frequency data are recovering even faster than expected. ** Chinese real estate developers rose 0.4% after the country launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the property sector. Non-ferrous metal jumped 1.9% on hopes of Chinese demand boost.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 0.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023