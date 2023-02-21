European shares fall as HSBC weighs but Engie limits losses

European shares fell on Tuesday as cautious forecast from HSBC weighed down the benchmark STOXX 600 index, while an upbeat performance in Engie helped assuage some losses after the French energy company posted a higher annual profit. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2% in the first hour of trading.

HSBC Holding Plc, Europe's biggest bank, fell 1% as its cautious outlook left investors pondering whether a boost from higher interest rates may have already peaked, despite its quarterly profit surging 92%. Engie SA rose 5% after reporting a sharp increase in profit for 2022, due to higher natural gas and power prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Engie lifted up the European utilities sector index by 0.4%, making the stock the top gainer for the day. Developments in Ukraine were back in focus, ahead of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin to set out the aim for the second year of his invasion.

Investors are now eyeing release of minutes on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, which will come at a time when hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data added to worries that aggressive rate hikes have not yet cooled prices to the central bank's satisfaction. "Since the last FOMC meeting, we've had some pretty strong numbers coming out of the U.S. and this is already raising concerns about whether inflation is proving more sticky," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

The rate-sensitive technology sector index fell 1.1%. European equities have witnessed a recent bounce, with the STOXX 600 up more than 9% on better weather conditions, an improving economic outlook and a boost from China's reopening.

"The weather in January was warmer than usual and this, I think, saw consumers venture out more, spending money and taking advantage of the extra leisure and hospitality services that became available to them." Shares of Smith+Nephew jumped 3.6% after the British medical products maker forecast a positive annual revenue growth.

Capgemini dipped 0.4% after the French IT consulting group forecast slower revenue growth for 2023 on slowing demand for its cloud, data and artificial intelligence services. Also on the radar were February flash composite PMI readings from the euro zone, Germany and France due later in the day.

