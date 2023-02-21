Left Menu

Teen boy dies after truck hits e-rickshaw in UP

According to police, the truck broke down and some people were pushing it when it hit the e-rickshaw from rear side.The truck driver fled the spot after the incident and efforts are on to trace him, a police officer said.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:22 IST
A teenage boy travelling in an e-rickshaw was killed and 15 others were injured on Tuesday when a truck hit the vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Ranjit, they said. According to police, the truck broke down and some people were pushing it when it hit the e-rickshaw from rear side.

''The truck driver fled the spot after the incident and efforts are on to trace him,'' a police officer said. The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

