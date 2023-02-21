Maha: Fire destroys 10 stalls in Vasai

At least 10 “galas” or stalls were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze around 4 am at Dhumal locality of Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the civic official said. Five men, who were fast asleep in one of the galas at the time, were saved by locals, he said. Wooden materials had been stocked in some of the units.

Firefighters put out the blaze in three hours and started cooling operations, said the official, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)