Left Menu

Maha: Fire destroys 10 stalls in Vasai

At least 10 galas or stalls were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtras Palghar district on Tuesday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze around 4 am at Dhumal locality of Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the civic official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:05 IST
Maha: Fire destroys 10 stalls in Vasai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 “galas” or stalls were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze around 4 am at Dhumal locality of Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the civic official said. Five men, who were fast asleep in one of the galas at the time, were saved by locals, he said. Wooden materials had been stocked in some of the units.

Firefighters put out the blaze in three hours and started cooling operations, said the official, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023