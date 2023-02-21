IAF aircraft lands in greenfield Shivamogga airport ahead of opening by PM

A trial flight of the Indian Air Force plane safely landed at the newly-built Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Tuesday, authorities said.

The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga district has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle with the video clip of the aircraft landing at the airport, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said, ''The first trial flight lands at #Shivamogga. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to inaugurate the #ShivamoggaAirport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport. Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment.'' PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport on February 27.

The well-equipped airport is spread over 662.38 acres land for which the foundation was laid in June 2020 by then chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road and compound wall.

