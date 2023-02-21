Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL59 PM-2NDLDALL UPI Digital transactions to soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi New Delhi/Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed hope that digital transactions will soon surpass cash with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country.

DEL61 BIZ-LD WHEAT Centre to sell 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market from buffer stock to cool prices of atta New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday announced sale of an additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market to further bring down the retail prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) and asked flour millers to cut rates with softening in wholesale price of grain.

DEL53 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty edge lower in choppy trade; extend losses for 3rd day Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in choppy trade on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight day as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

DEL46 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 82.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

DEL63 BIZ-RBI-TRAVEL Indians spending over USD 1 bn every month on foreign travel New Delhi: Indians are spending nearly USD 1 billion every month on foreign travel which is significantly more than the pre-Covid levels, reveals Reserve Bank data on outward remittances.

DEL79 BIZ-PM-ADB ADB President meets PM, proposes $25 bn support to India's development priorities New Delhi: Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed ADB's intention to provide USD 20-25 billion resources over five years to advance India's aspirations for fast, inclusive, and green growth.

DEL27 AVI-INTERVIEW-DGCA CHIEF Unruly air passenger behaviour incidents under control; current rules 'sufficient' at this point of time: DGCA chief New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA's chief Arun Kumar has said that incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard flights are under control and rules are now being strictly enforced unlike earlier, when the enforcement was not up to the desired level that led to some embarrassing incidents.

DCM50 BIZ-NARAYANA MURTHY Delhi is one city where indiscipline is the highest: N R Narayana Murthy New Delhi: Citing an example of traffic rule violation in the national capital, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that he feels uncomfortable coming to Delhi because it is the one city where indiscipline is the highest.

DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 371; silver plunges Rs 230 New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 371 to Rs 56,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

