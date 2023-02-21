Left Menu

New India offers tremendous opportunities for Young Indians: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

 While delivering the 9th Convocational address at NIT, Puducherry virtually today, Shri Chandrasekhar said earlier India was seen as a dysfunctional democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 21:49 IST
New India offers tremendous opportunities for Young Indians: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Image Credit: Twitter(@pibchennai)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that India under Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi offers tremendous opportunities for the young Indians which they can avail by their sheer hard work and capability and not by any affiliations or influence.

 While delivering the 9th Convocational address at NIT, Puducherry virtually today, Shri Chandrasekhar said earlier India was seen as a dysfunctional democracy. “The Old India is now being replaced surely & systematically by a New India, being powered by the energy, the determination, the innovation and the creativity of Young Indians. The current times are most opportunity-rich times and young Indians can grab these opportunities to pursue their dreams.”

The opportunities, be it in space or Artificial Intelligence or Semicon or microelectronics, Internet or AI around data economy, high computing or quantum computing, 5G or next gen mobility technology, all these areas that represent the future of digital economy are available for the new generation of Indians, he added.

Speaking about the next decade being India’s Techade, the Minister said today, India has the most vibrant startup ecosystem with close to 85,000 registered startups and around 107 unicorns that have grown due to their hard work, passion, ability to innovate and not because of any famous surname or Godfather.

The Minister congratulated the graduating students and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023