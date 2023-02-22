PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Business Bank aims to become 'sovereign growth fund' - BHP calls for London Metal Exchange nickel benchmark overhaul

- Bentley phases out 12-cylinder engine as electric switch gathers pace - UK PM Rishi Sunak weighs 5% public-sector pay offer to end waves of strikes

Overview - The British Business Bank wants greater independence to become a UK "sovereign growth fund" that can reinvest proceeds from its venture capital investments, according to its new chief executive.

- BHP Group, the world's largest-listed miner, has called for urgent reform of the nickel market on the London Metal Exchange, arguing that last year's chaos shows that the critical pricing mechanism has become increasingly removed from the way the metal is traded. - Bentley is to end production of its flagship 12-cylinder engine in its shift to electrification, becoming the first of the luxury car brands to call time on technology considered the pinnacle of engineering in the combustion era.

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is exploring a 5% pay rise for public-sector workers to end an escalating wave of strikes after the Treasury was given an unexpected 30 billion pounds ($36.39 billion) windfall. ($1 = 0.8243 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)