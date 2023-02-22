Left Menu

Briton sent back to Dubai as e-visa not accepted at Indore airport

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-02-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 08:53 IST
A 57-year-old British national has been deported to Dubai after his electronic visa was not accepted at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official has said.

Before being sent back, the Briton had to spend two days at the airport as the official entry document in electronic form was not processed.

The foreigner had arrived in the Madhya Pradesh city on Saturday by Air India's Dubai-Indore flight with an e-visa, but was not allowed to go out of the aerodrome as there was no clearance mechanism for such visas at the local airport, the official said on Tuesday.

The British national was eventually sent back to Dubai on Monday (February 20) by Air India's Indore-Dubai flight, he said.

This was not the first time an international passenger who came to Indore with an e-visa has faced problems.

In the last four years, several international passengers have been sent back to Dubai as they came to Indore on e-visas, the official said.

At present, only Air India operates direct international flights on the Indore-Dubai route.

