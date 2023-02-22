Left Menu

Russia's warship with hypersonic missiles arrives for drills with S.Africa, China

Russia's flagship frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has arrived in the South African port of Richards Bay for exercises that will include China, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday. South Africa was due to launch the joint exercises on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 09:01 IST
Russia's warship with hypersonic missiles arrives for drills with S.Africa, China

Russia's flagship frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has arrived in the South African port of Richards Bay for exercises that will include China, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday. South Africa was due to launch the joint exercises on Friday. It calls the drills routine but they have fuelled domestic criticism and fears they could endanger relations with Western partners.

The beginning of the exercises coincides with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the United States The ship, named "The Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union", had arrived at Richards Bay "performing the tasks of a long-range voyage", RIA reported, citing a statement from the Russian Northern Fleet.

The Gorshkov warship, which was sent off from Russia on Jan. 4, carries the Zircon missiles which have a range of 900 km (560 miles) and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them. In late January, the ship tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
3
Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

 India
4
Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023