More airports, better connectivity bringing people closer, boosting national progress: Modi
In a tweet on Monday, Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post-COVID.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress with more airports and better connectivity.
The prime minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19.
''More airports and better connectivity...the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress,'' Modi said in a tweet.
Prior to COVID, the average daily domestic air passenger number was 3,98,579. In a tweet on Monday, Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post-COVID. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday.
''Yet another milestone! Indian civil continues to soar!,'' Scindia had said.
Currently, there are 147 operational airports in the country. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed airport at Shivamogga in Karnataka on February 27.
The country's aviation sector is on the recovery path after it was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Indian
- Shivamogga
- Narendra Modi
- Scindia
- Jyotiraditya
ALSO READ
Food poisoning: 137 students hospitalised in Karnataka
Indian wealth still being parked in Singapore
Indian-American student named by Johns Hopkins as the 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year
Budget to help in reducing capital cost for Indian companies: Niti member
Indian Army despatches medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey