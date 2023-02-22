Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-02-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 13:10 IST
China willing to consider reciprocal measures as S.Korea lifts COVID test requirements
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China is willing to consider reciprocal measures when the time is appropriate after South Korea announced it will lift COVID-19 test requirements on Chinese travellers, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

South Korea will not require travellers from China to test for COVID-19 after arrival starting next month, although they will still need to take pre-departure tests, a senior South Korean official said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

