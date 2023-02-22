China willing to consider reciprocal measures as S.Korea lifts COVID test requirements

China is willing to consider reciprocal measures when the time is appropriate after South Korea announced it will lift COVID-19 test requirements on Chinese travellers, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

South Korea will not require travellers from China to test for COVID-19 after arrival starting next month, although they will still need to take pre-departure tests, a senior South Korean official said on Wednesday.

