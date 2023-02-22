Joburg based company receiving interest at at Gulfood exhibition

A local powder drink manufacturing company is receiving interest at the Gulfood exhibition currently underway in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Founder and chief executive officer of Molly's Food Enterprise, Lerato Nonyane, is part of the business delegation comprising 16 agro-processing firms showcasing their products at the Gulfood exhibition which got underway on Monday.

The Johannesburg-based company is participating in the exhibition through the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) which has set up a national pavilion at the two trade show.

The company’s powder drink products, including their bestselling Molly's ginger drink, are not only receiving interest from the UAE, but also from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Malaysia and Russia.

“I am excited and overwhelmed about the interest. The leads I am receiving are pleasing. I have given out samples and price lists [and] I hope these leads will translate into business transactions,” said Nonyane. While the company is small, the exposure it is receiving will help it grow.

The exhibition is regarded as the largest food and beverage trade exhibition in the Middle East and it attracts a large number of participants from the Middle East and the world at large.

Among the participants are industry thought leaders and the world’s greatest chefs, who chart the way forward and inspire industry-wide transformation for the good of the entire ecosystem.

Nonyane said as an emerging exporter, she is learning a lot and the export training she received is bearing fruits.

“Attending one more exhibition will help the company get the export markets we require and can employ more people. We supply 30 Pick ‘n Pay stores in South Africa and we are making headway in the country.

“We have a footprint in Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape and are currently talking to Food Lovers Market. We are optimistic that we will soon supply them with our products. If we secure funding, we can be [the] number one powder drink manufacturer in the country.”

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Fikile Majola, the show which will conclude on Friday, is expected to expose South African companies to available opportunities in the UAE as well as create awareness for South African products in the Middle East in general.

“South Africa’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020, which was part of our efforts to revive the economy and create opportunities for inclusive growth, paved a way to further unlock opportunities by leveraging more trade events in the region, such as Gulfood, which offers a follow-through opportunity for South African firms,” said Majola.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)