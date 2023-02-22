Left Menu

UP proposes to provide tablets, smartphones to students; allocates Rs 3,600 cr in Budget

Uttar Pradesh government proposed it will provide tablets or smartphones to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

22-02-2023
Uttar Pradesh presents Budget for 2023-24 (ANI photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh government proposed it will provide tablets or smartphones to students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. A monetary provision of Rs 3,600 crore has been made for the scheme in the Budget document for 2023-24, tabled in the Assembly today. State finance minister Suresh Khanna, in his speech, pegged the total Budget size at Rs 6.90 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the state's Budget estimate was at Rs 6.15 lakh crore.

For the financial year 2023-24, the nominal rate of increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated at 19 per cent, said Khanna, adding that the state's growth rate is encouraging in an era of likely global recession. Among major budgetary allocations, the state allocated Rs 25,350 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, hoping that all households will be covered with tap drinking water. Last year's allocation was Rs 19,500 crore. "By the year 2023-2024, a target has been set to provide pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission by providing functional household tap connections to all 2.26 crore households in the state," the Finance minister said.

Further, under UP Tourism Policy 2022, the state sets an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore, aiming to create 20,000 jobs in the next five years. 

