Cabinet clears ratifying protocols related to Chicago Convention on intl civil aviation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared ratification of three protocols related to amendments in the Chicago Convention on international civil aviation.

The articles of the Chicago Convention, 1944, establish the privileges and obligations of all contracting states and promote international ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) adoption that regulate international air transport.

An official release said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved ratifying three protocols.

One protocol is to insert Article 3 in the Chicago Convention to refrain member states from resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight.

The second protocol is to amend Article 50 (a) for raising the strength of the ICAO Council from 36 to 40, and the third protocol is to amend Article 56 for raising the strength of the Air Navigation Commission from 18 to 21.

The ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organization.

''The ratification would affirm India's commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on international civil aviation. ''The ratification would provide better chances and opportunities for India to become more instrumental in matters pertaining to international civil aviation,'' the release said.

In the past 78 years, the Chicago Convention has undergone a few amendments, and India has been ratifying such amendments from time to time.

