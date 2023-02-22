Left Menu

Railways earns PM's praise for 100% electrification of broad guage routes in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:42 IST
Railways earns PM's praise for 100% electrification of broad guage routes in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness over 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh.

The railways achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday by completing the electrification of all broad guage routes in Uttar Pradesh with the completion of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway.

''Very good!'', the prime minister posted in response to a tweet by the Railway Ministry, declaring the 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail network in the state.

With this, the Railways has completed electrification of broad guage routes in six railway zones namely East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and West Central Railway. Also, Highly Utilized Network (HUN-5) of Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni is fully electrified now. This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiyaganj-Raxual-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur including Bhatni-Varanasi—Naini(Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi.

''With 85 per cent route kilometre electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission 100 percent electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world,'' the Railways said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023