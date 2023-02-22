Left Menu

Movement of trains in Punjab hit due to farmers protest

Other demands included payment of sugarcane dues, remunerative prices for crops as per Swaminathan Commission report and farm debt.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:32 IST
Movement of trains in Punjab hit due to farmers protest
  • Country:
  • India

The movement of several trains was affected in Punjab on Wednesday due to a 'rail roko' protest called by a farmers' body in support of various demands, including fair compensation for acquisition of land for road projects and clearing pending sugarcane dues. The protest was called by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at the Gurdaspur Railway Station. According to railway officials, 10 trains, including the ones from Verka to Pathankot and Pathankot to Amritsar, were cancelled because of the stir.

Besides, six trains from Pathankot to Verka, Amritsar to Pathankot and Pathankot to Old Delhi were short terminated at Dinanagar, Amritsar and Dhariwal, they said.

At least four trains were diverted via Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar City, Mukerian-Pathankot and Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar City.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said they were demanding fair compensation for the land acquired for road projects. Other demands included payment of sugarcane dues, remunerative prices for crops as per Swaminathan Commission report and farm debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023