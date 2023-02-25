Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 09:43 IST
4-year-old boy, 3 others killed as truck overturns, falls on them in central Delhi: Police
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after an MCD truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police received information at around 1.30 am that a truck had overturned at street number 10, Anand Parbat, and some people, including labourers, were stuck under it, a senior officer said.

The truck belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was lifted with the help of a crane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that the bodies of three people, who were killed on the spot, and a severely-injured man were pulled out.

The injured man, Killu (40), was rushed to the nearby Jeewan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Besides Killu, the three other victims were his son Anuj (four), Ramesh (30), and Sonam (25). All of them were from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said, adding that the boy was playing in the area when the accident occurred.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the labourers who were engaged in road construction work, the officer said.

The truck driver is yet to be traced, he said, adding that the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

Legal action is being initiated on the basis of a statement from Moti (40), a labourer who escaped with minor injuries, police said.

