Left Menu

One killed, three injured as bus collides with van in Nashik district

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 25-02-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 19:36 IST
One killed, three injured as bus collides with van in Nashik district
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three others were injured as a private passenger bus collided with a pick-up van in Maharashtra's Nashik district on early Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Shirwade Phata on Mumbai-Agra highway around 5.30 am.

The bus was on its way to Nashik from Malegaon while the van was crossing the highway when the collision took place.

Rajaram Laxman Chothva (45), resident of Banpada in Surgana tehsil, lost his life, police said.

The injured were admitted to Pimpalgaon Baswant rural hospital and a private hospital in Pimpalgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023