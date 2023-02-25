One killed, three injured as bus collides with van in Nashik district

One person was killed and three others were injured as a private passenger bus collided with a pick-up van in Maharashtra's Nashik district on early Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Shirwade Phata on Mumbai-Agra highway around 5.30 am.

The bus was on its way to Nashik from Malegaon while the van was crossing the highway when the collision took place.

Rajaram Laxman Chothva (45), resident of Banpada in Surgana tehsil, lost his life, police said.

The injured were admitted to Pimpalgaon Baswant rural hospital and a private hospital in Pimpalgaon.

