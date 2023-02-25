Committed towards facilitating industrial development with sustainable approaches: Bengal chamber

Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI)'s President-Designate Gautam Ray said the Chamber over the last several years is committed towards facilitating industrial development with sustainable approaches. Addressing the media, after an annual programme in Asansol-Durgapur Region to build a sustainable roadmap, the president-designate said, "The Bengal Chamber is keen to work with WBPCB (West Bengal Pollution Control Board) and industries here. Asansol-Durgapur Industrial Belt has contributed significantly to the economy of the state and the country."

The sixth edition of the discussion forum on Ecological Sustainability in the Industrial Region of Asansol-Durgapur was organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with West Bengal Pollution Control Board and Asansol Engineering College at the college premises here on Saturday. Moloy Ghatak, Minister-in-Charge, Department of Law, Government of West Bengal, along with Gautam Ray, BCCI President-Designate, and Executive Director (HR & Admin.), CESC and President (HR), Power Group, RPSG, and other dignitaries inaugurated the programme.

During Ray's interaction with the media, he said, "Asansol has a long tradition of contributing to the Indian economy and the state economy. There is enough resource available in Asansol and we believe there is a potential to harness the resource in a very effective manner to foster the way of industrialisation for the country as well as the state." He said, "In today's world, sustainability is the keyword and there is writing on the wall that tomorrow we have to be very careful in the utilisation of resources, particularly to build a sustainable environment."

He also said there had been COP26 -- the conference of parties held in Glasgow during November 2021 -- where all the heads of the states participated and committed to the needs and objectives. He added, "India has also made a significant commitment towards achieving net zero by 2070. We know that in every field of settlement and trasportation, that energy migration towards sustainability has taken place." (ANI)

